Audio recording captures City Hall Park shootout
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police continue to investigate a shootout in City Hall Park Monday morning.
Now, an audio recording of the incident obtained by WCAX captures the shots echoing through the downtown early in the morning.
One person was shot in the head but police earlier in the week said he would be okay. Police have not provided an update on his condition or identity, nor have they said if he was involved in the shootout. They have also not named any suspects or said if anyone is cooperating in the investigation.
Some stores were hit in the barrage of bullets, including Burton.
It’s the 10th gunfire incident of the year in Burlington.
