Burlington gears up for marathon Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Final preparations are in full swing on the Burlington waterfront as the city gets ready to welcome thousands of runners back Sunday for the Vermont City Marathon.

“It’s a bucket list item. I wanted to prove to myself I could set a goal and get through it, get through the training and run the marathon,” said Peter Smith of St. Albans, who is running his first marathon.

He’s one of around 4,500 marathoners and relay runners who are expected to participate in Sunday’s race. This year the course will look a little different. The hill and Beltline sections have been eliminated and runners will do two loops through the South End and New North End.

“I’m really glad I put in the training. I did all this winter. I spent a lot of time out here running on the waterfront and tried to prepare just so I could get through this without a lot of pain,” Smith said.

Tents are going up by the waterfront and signs are up around the city for the big day. Due to COVID, the traditional Memorial Day weekend marathon was canceled in 2020 and 2021. It was run as a half marathon last fall. But now the full race is back on its traditional day, and Run Vermont executive director Peter Delaney says he can’t be more thrilled. “2019 was the last time we ran on our traditional day and the full distance of 26.2 miles, so there’s a lot of pent-up energy coming out of the woodwork right now getting ready for Sunday,” he said.

Tim Carter, the owner of Fleet Feet running store in Essex Junction, says he cannot wait to be back on the course. He is running in one of the relays and says that compared to other races, this one is the best, thanks to the spectators. “This is the one that they come out the best for. They’re all along the course. Between the people watching, the people in the race. it’s the perfect size. It’s big enough that you’re always with somebody but it’s small enough that it’s a community event without being just a mob, so it’s really terrific,’ he said.

The runners we spoke to all echoed just how important it is to run with the support of spectators, especially through the neighborhoods where they show up with hoses to help the runners make it through the mileage.

Veteran runner -- and WCAX friend -- Stacey Sadowsky says that if you’re thinking about getting into the sport, this is the perfect opportunity, especially because they have a relay race. “I think anybody who wants to start running and is afraid to, this is a perfect venue to join because you can start by running three miles and you have the support of the community behind you and you can just do it,” she said.

Run Vermont says they are expecting up to 700 volunteers and they are still looking for more to help make the race go on without a hitch. You can sign up on their website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.