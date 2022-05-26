Dragonheart Vermont kicks off 2022 season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Empowering breast cancer survivors and creating community are the goals of Dragonheart Vermont. Wednesday afternoon they took their dragon boats out on the lake for the first time this season.

“We’re here to support cancer survivors locally. We make sure whatever we do, we have wellness and fitness programs,” said Nina Atkinson, their executive director.

Some of their 200 members, like breast cancer survivor Lisa Stanton, have been here since the beginning. She says the focus of the group is living to the fullest.

“It’s very life affirming. You know, the other people around you in the Sister’s boat are going through similar things and we can be a support to each other.”

Others like their coach, Brett Hough, were invited in. “Once I realized how dedicated these people were and how dedicated they were to helping these individuals grow, especially our breast cancer survivors, it locked me in,” he said.

While they’re most known for the Dragon Boat Festival that hits Lake champlain in August. The group is active in the community year round, taking part in things like Greenup Day.

“We’re raising money to support our wellness programs here at Dragonheart Vermont, but also the local non-profit, the Cancer Patient Support Foundation,” Atkinson said.

Dragonheart is made of ten different teams, two of which are made exclusively of breast cancer survivors.

“We take a couple weeks off in October and November after paddling season, but then we spend year round working on our health and our wellness,” Hough explained.

No matter the skill level, Dragonheart Vermont is always looking for people to join.

“It’s a great metaphor for life, you cannot move those boats by yourself, you need everybody,” Stanton said. “We need each other.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.