Hartford continues search for new police chief

By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials from the town of Hartford continue to work to hire a police chief.

The position has been open since the beginning of March. The deputy chief and two patrol officer jobs are also vacant. Town officials say like departments across the region, staffing issues have been a challenge. The town is working with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to do the search.

“I think for us, we are broadening our expectations. We understand what we need to maintain the high integrity and professionalism of our department and yet we also know that we may need to look farther afield or look at more untraditional resumes so to speak,” said Hartford Town Manager Tracy Yarlott-Davis.

The town is taking applications until at least June 10th. Town officials say they hope to have a new chief in place by the end of the summer. Lt. Connie Kelley has been named acting chief in the interim.

