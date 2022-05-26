Advertisement

Newport seniors workout for National Senior Fitness Day

By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - North Country Hospital Wellness Program made sure to go all out for National Senior Fitness Day.

In Newport, there was a Lumbar class where they’re working on laugh yoga.

Instructor, Lynn Flint says these classes are especially important for seniors as they help keep them in good shape and good spirits.

“Motion is lotion so everything we do creates synaps of the brain and good body health and fitness right?!?! Right!!” said wellness instructor, Lynn Flint.

Flint says one woman in the class is the oldest participant. She’s 96 years old and still staying in shape!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
Tommy Hamlin
Police: St. Albans man steals car with teen inside
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A St. Albans man is accused of displaying a handgun to a Vermont trooper while speeding down...
St. Albans man accused of speeding, displaying gun to trooper
Tamara and Matthew Hallock
Police say driver in Royalton crash was under the influence, speeding

Latest News

Seniors doing yoga
Newport seniors workout for National Senior Fitness Day
Dragonheart Vermont puts paddles down for first practice of 2022
Dragonheart Vermont kicks off 2022 season
Dragonheart Vermont
Dragonheart Vermont kicks of 2022 season
Bellcate repeats as state champs in unified basketball