Newport seniors workout for National Senior Fitness Day

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - North Country Hospital Wellness Program made sure to go all out for National Senior Fitness Day.

In Newport, there was a Lumbar class where they’re working on laugh yoga.

Instructor, Lynn Flint says these classes are especially important for seniors as they help keep them in good shape and good spirits.

“Motion is lotion so everything we do creates synaps of the brain and good body health and fitness right?!?! Right!!” said wellness instructor, Lynn Flint.

Flint says one woman in the class is the oldest participant. She’s 96 years old and still staying in shape!

