Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont statewide community COVID levels remain “high” according to the state’s new weekly surveillance report released Wednesday,

The state last week transitioned to a weekly surveillance report rather than daily case counts, which state officials have said no longer provides as accurate a picture of the prevalence of the virus. It indicates a slight drop in cases and hospitalizations in the last week.

Dom Amato spoke with Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine to get an update on what Vermonters should know about COVID precautions going into the busy holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.