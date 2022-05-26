Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after a student is accused of threatening to shoot up a Hinesburg school.

That will have officers at Champlain Valley Union High School Thursday.

According to Hinesburg Police, the father of a student at CVU told them a student at Burlington High School threatened his daughters, her friends, and the school Wednesday night.

The father says the student threatened to “shoot up the school” and said he had a gun.

Burlington Police went to the home of the student and were told by his parents he doesn’t own a gun.

Officers will be at CVU while students arrive and will check in throughout the day Thursday.

