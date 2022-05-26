Police: Burlington man pretends to be U-Haul employee, steals truck

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces charges after police say he pretended to be a U-Haul employee and stole a truck Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Anthony Adalio, 32, impersonated a U-Haul employee and drove off in someone’s vehicle. Police later in the day spotted the stolen truck on St. Paul St. near Pine St. and arrested Adalio. They say he has a criminal history including burglary and a vehicle theft this spring.

He’ll be in court on several charges.

