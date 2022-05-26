Advertisement

Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man who police say escaped custody at the UVM Medical Center Wednesday is behind bars on several charges.

Williston Police say Donald Fickett was caught for the second time being with someone he wasn’t supposed to be with. He was picked up in a parking lot Wednesday night after being spotted with that person and violating curfew.

Police say while at the UVM Medical Center, he ran from his room. After a brief chase and a struggle with an officer and hospital staff, he was caught.

Fickett is in jail now on the charges of violation of conditions of release, resisting arrest, and the escape attempt.

