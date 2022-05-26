Police: No indication of ‘imminent threat’ at Montpelier school

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police Thursday provided new details about their investigation into a threat made by a Montpelier High School student last week.

Authorities say it involved an 18-year-old male who will be in court next Tuesday. The threat was made on May 17th but police waited until Wednesday to make it public. Police were granted an extreme risk protection order, allowing them to seize an AR-style .22 rifle, a 7mm .08 hunting rifle, magazines, and ammunition from the student’s home.

Police say the firearms are legally owned and there is no evidence that they were ever brought to school. They also say there was no indication of an “imminent threat to the school, staff, students, or the public,” and there is no information that suggests any racially-based motivation.

Police say no arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing, and the student is no longer attending school.

In a letter to the Montpelier Roxbury District, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel says a student and staff members came forward with information about a potential threat against Montpelier High School.

Montpelier Police say they will be conducting patrols and paying extra attention to schools.

There was also a heightened police presence on campus Thursday at Champlain Valley Union High School after a reported threat by a student.

VERMONT STUDENT WALKOUTS CONTINUE

Students at some Vermont schools continue to walk out of school to demand changes following Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas.

South Burlington High School and Middle School students Thursday displayed signs saying, “Enough is enough” and “I have the right to feel safe.”

Organizers, joined by faculty and administrators, say incidents like the one in texas -- make them scared to go to school. called for stricter access to guns on the national level. They also urged fellow students to reach out to local and state representatives.

“I’m not going to lie that I’m not scared. Talking to my parents or even my grandma, who I really look up to -- that could be the last time that I say goodbye or I love you. And it’s just really scary that we live in a world where we can go to school and get killed,” said Raphaela Sulley, a junior.

She says that her generation aims to be the one that can make a change -- both here in Vermont and at the national level.

