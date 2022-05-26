Advertisement

Vermont Green FC prepares for home opener in its inaugural season

Vermont’s new soccer club makes its USL League Two debut on Saturday
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wait is almost over for Vermont Green FC.

Vermont’s new soccer club makes its USL League Two debut on Saturday (May 28) in its home opener at Virtue Field. It’s history in the making for men’s soccer in the Green Mountain State as Vermont Green FC prepares to kick off against Black Rock FC.

“I think all the guys understand that this is a big thing, especially for the city of Burlington, and honestly for all of USL,” Vermont Green FC defender Jake Ashford said. “Just every team that gets added, it just makes it bigger and bigger and better for the next college kids coming here.”

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.

