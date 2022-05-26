Vt. candidates scramble to meet Thursday filing deadline

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a potential shakeup in the race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat. On the last day to file to be on the August primary ballot, state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale has refiled for her seat at the Statehouse as well as the U.S. House race.

Ram Hinsdale launched her U.S. House campaign back in January, but she can not run for both that and her state senate seat in November.

Lt. Governor Molly Gray and Sianay Chase Clifford are also running for Congress.

Democrats Peter Welch and Issac Evans Frantz, as well as Republicans Christina Nolan and Gerald Malloy are running for the Senate seat being vacated by Senator Patrick Leahy,

Governor Phil Scott will face activist Brenda Siegel.

In the race for lt. governor, David Zukerman faces former Vt. lawmaker Kitty Toll in the Democratic primary. Sen. Joe benning and Gregory Thayer of Rutland will face off in the Republican primary.

And in the race for treasurer, Democrat Mike Pieciak will face Republican Kevin Divney, a financial analyst.

There are a total of six statewide offices open and dozens of Vermont House and Senate seats. The statewide political shuffling comes largely after Senator Leahy announced he will not seek re-election, and congressman welch made a bid for his seat.

After a session of remote lawmaking, some officials also cite “pandemic burnout,” saying it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders.

The deadline to file was 5 p.m. Thursday and election officials say it may take a few days for all the names to be finalized.

