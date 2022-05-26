BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very nice week, we’ll see some unsettled weather return to the region on Friday. High pressure will move off the coast and make way for an advancing weather system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area by Friday afternoon. Some storms late Friday afternoon and evening could be on the strong side. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and still a bit breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers will continue Friday night and into Saturday. Look for the chance for some additional thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon before conditions clear up by the end of the day. Highs on Saturday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Partly sunny and dry conditions will be back for Sunday, which should set us up for a nice finish to Memorial Day weekend. Skies will remain dry for Monday with a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday with scattered showers back for the end of the work week on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.