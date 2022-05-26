BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have had delightful weather this week with lots of sunshine and progressively warmer temperatures. Today will be a little different, but not bad. But we are expecting wet & stormy weather for the end of the week and the start of the holiday weekend.

A large frontal system is moving our way from the Midwest. The warm front part of this system will bring just a few sprinkles to our northern areas during the early morning hours today as it continues to move north of the Canadian border. The rest of the day will be partly sunny & breezy out of the south.

It will turn more humid overnight as that system starts to get closer.

Friday will be an active weather day. There will be some sunshine for the morning & early afternoon hours, but then a round of showers & thunderstorms will come through from west to east during the mid/late afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with some locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, lightning, and possible small hail

A few showers may linger into Friday night. Then another batch of showers & possible thunderstorms will come through on Saturday to start the holiday weekend.

Then that system will move out and high pressure will take its place. That will give us some very nice weather for the rest of the holiday weekend and into the middle of next week, when it will be feeling like the middle of summer.

The Vermont City Marathon is on Sunday, and the weather looks very good - a bit cooler and less humid in the morning, but warming up into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Memorial Day will feature sunshine and temperatures warming into the 80s. It will stay that way into the middle of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the possible stormy weather on Friday & Saturday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

