Burlington CityPlace partners buy out Sinex

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another twist Friday in the long-delayed effort to get the CityPlace project built in downtown Burlington -- the local partners announced they have bought out principal developer Don Sinex.

The minority partners, including Dave Farrington, Al Senecal, and Scott Ireland, announced the buyout, saying it will enable them to gain “full ownership and control” and allow them to expedite construction on “the pit” in the heart of downtown. They add that the deal will allow Sinex to concentrate on the redevelopment of the former mall and L.L Bean building.

The partners say Community Bank has assisted with initial financing and the team will continue to work to get the full financing package needed.

They gave no timeline of when construction could begin.

The multi-million project was first announced nearly a decade ago and has already been through several re-designs and development partner changes.

Katharine Huntley will have more on the latest developments tonight on the Channel 3 News.

