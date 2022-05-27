Advertisement

Burlington man charged in 2019 homicide

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of fleeing Burlington after a 2019 shooting is now in a Vermont prison and facing a new charge.

Police say Alfred Wisher shot Khyann Jones in the head outside a Clarke Street apartment in March 2019. He fled the state and was caught in Georgia months later.

Alfred Wisher/File
Alfred Wisher/File(Photo provided)

Jones initially survived the shooting but died in December 2019 following an infection related to the gunshot wound.

Wisher pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder.

He was sentenced earlier this year to more than 50 years in prison on separate federal charges related to a crime spree in Georgia after he fled Vermont.

Related Stories:

Burlington attempted murder suspect captured in Georgia

Police continue search for suspect in Burlington shooting

Burlington shooting suspect still at large

Court documents reveal alleged motive in Burlington shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a student is accused of threatening to shoot up a Hinesburg...
Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat
File photo
Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat
Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
File photo
Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody
File photo
Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Latest News

NH Republicans seek to block court action on redistricting
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday and lifeguards are taking their posts.
Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday
Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday and lifeguards are taking their posts.
Plattsburgh City Beach opens