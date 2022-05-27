Burlington man charged in 2019 homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of fleeing Burlington after a 2019 shooting is now in a Vermont prison and facing a new charge.

Police say Alfred Wisher shot Khyann Jones in the head outside a Clarke Street apartment in March 2019. He fled the state and was caught in Georgia months later.

Alfred Wisher/File (Photo provided)

Jones initially survived the shooting but died in December 2019 following an infection related to the gunshot wound.

Wisher pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder.

He was sentenced earlier this year to more than 50 years in prison on separate federal charges related to a crime spree in Georgia after he fled Vermont.

Related Stories:

Burlington attempted murder suspect captured in Georgia

Police continue search for suspect in Burlington shooting

Burlington shooting suspect still at large

Court documents reveal alleged motive in Burlington shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.