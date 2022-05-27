Advertisement

Colchester superintendent takes tops honors

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester’s superintendent has been named the state’s Superintendent of the Year.

Amy Minor received the award at the Vermont Superintendents Association annual award dinner last week. Minor has over 20 years of service in the Colchester School District as a paraeducator, science teacher, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent.

Darren Perron spoke with Minor about the recognition as well as the Texas shooting and its impact on educators and students here and around the country.

