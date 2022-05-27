Countdown to Vermont City Marathon

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont City Marathon returns on Sunday and runners are converging on the Sport & Fitness Expo at the DoubleTree hotel in South Burlington. Our Rachel Mann spoke with runners and officials about what to expect this year.

There are 4,500 marathoners and relay runners who are expected to participate in Sunday’s race. Everyone running or volunteering is required to be vaccinated but no one we spoke to seems to mind. Kaitlyn Dening, a first-time runner who registered in 2019, says it’s just great to be back in person. “Very excited to be here. I ran a couple of marathons in person last fall in person and it was nice to be back. I’m excited about Vermont. It’s a beautiful state and should be a beautiful course,” she said.

Dening says having a crowd to cheer you on really makes a difference when it comes to distance running.

A lot of work goes into being prepared for a marathon, including being ready to adapt to things like the weather. Charles Windich from Jericho is running the VCM for the eighth time and says he’s not too worried about the expected high of 80 degrees on Sunday.

“It starts at 7 o’clock, so that’s an advantage. It used to start at 8 a.m. So, just take it easy. If it’s real hot, just back off and make it in,” he said.

A lot of other runners we spoke to say they’ll be drinking extra water and Pedialyte over the next few days.

The course will look a little different this year. The Hill and Beltline sections have been eliminated and runners will do two loops through the South End and New North End.

The first wave of elite competitors is set to start at 7 a.m. in Waterfront Park.

