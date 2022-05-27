Advertisement

Inmate attacks correctional officers at Dannemora prison

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANNEMORA, NY. (WCAX) - Two officers at the Clinton Correctional Facility are seriously injured after an inmate attacks them.

According to authorities, a 54 year old inmate, who’s name is not being released, threw hot oil at one of the officers faces. Another officer went into the inmate’s cell to extract them.

The two officers were sent to the hospital. The first officer was treated for burns to his faces, arms and head. He has since been released. The second one is being treated for possible broken ribs.

