Lake Monsters home opener Friday, debuting new brew

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters open up their season at Centennial Field Friday night.

Vermont Lake Monsters kick off season at home.

Adults will have the chance to try something new.

“We love baseball, and we love the Lake Monsters,” said Ryan Chaffin, the general manager of 14th Star Brewing Company.

Chaffin and his team at 14th Star Brewing Company came up with Baseline Brew.

“We thought taking our original beer, our Valor, and giving it a special graphic to celebrate the Lake Monsters,” said Chaffin.

It’s a hoppy amber ale only found at Centennial Field. It’s made with Centennial Hops, with the goal of sourcing them locally down the line.

“It would be kind of fun next year as we build this out to use Centennial Hops that are grown in Vermont, down the road,” said Chaffin.

Chaffin says working in beer, he knows how critical the entire experience is for the guest. After all, they are celebrating 10 years in business.

“If having a special beer, having a special can makes them feel good about being there, than that is a small part we can play,” said Chaffin.

And Chaffin says at the end of the day, it’s a beer built for baseball.

“It’s a beer build for general drinking, and I think it’s going to a perfect hit for the Lake Monsters,” said Chaffin.

Friday’s home opener starts at 6:35 p.m. Click here for more information.

