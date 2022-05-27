Advertisement

Lake Monsters home opener Friday, debuting new brew

Baseline Brew.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters open up their season at Centennial Field Friday night.

Vermont Lake Monsters kick off season at home.

Adults will have the chance to try something new.

“We love baseball, and we love the Lake Monsters,” said Ryan Chaffin, the general manager of 14th Star Brewing Company.

Chaffin and his team at 14th Star Brewing Company came up with Baseline Brew.

“We thought taking our original beer, our Valor, and giving it a special graphic to celebrate the Lake Monsters,” said Chaffin.

It’s a hoppy amber ale only found at Centennial Field. It’s made with Centennial Hops, with the goal of sourcing them locally down the line.

“It would be kind of fun next year as we build this out to use Centennial Hops that are grown in Vermont, down the road,” said Chaffin.

Chaffin says working in beer, he knows how critical the entire experience is for the guest. After all, they are celebrating 10 years in business.

“If having a special beer, having a special can makes them feel good about being there, than that is a small part we can play,” said Chaffin.

And Chaffin says at the end of the day, it’s a beer built for baseball.

“It’s a beer build for general drinking, and I think it’s going to a perfect hit for the Lake Monsters,” said Chaffin.

Friday’s home opener starts at 6:35 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Vermont Lake Monsters open up their season at Centennial Field Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a student is accused of threatening to shoot up a Hinesburg...
Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat
File photo
Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat
Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
File photo
Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody
File photo
Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Latest News

Lake Monsters home opener Friday.
Kevin talks with Lake Monsters senior vice president
The Vermont Lake Monsters open up their season at Centennial Field Friday night.
Lake Monsters home opener Friday, debuting new brew
Police say the Burlington student accused of threatening Champlain Valley Union High School had...
Police find airsoft guns at home of student accused of CVU threat
Vermont Lake Monsters kick off season at home.
Kevin plays catch with Lake Monsters player