BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monkeypox cases continue to grow in the United States. The CDC says we’re now up to nine cases in seven states.

The closest to Vermont is one case in Massachusetts and one in New York and Montreal. There are fewer than 200 cases worldwide.

Vermont’s health commissioner tells our Dom Amato - it’s something to keep an eye on.

“So yes, that’s of concern, but clearly not turning into a huge pandemic, not, of the same gravity of something. Like COVID not of the same gravity of something that’s related to it like smallpox, if that would ever, rise, raise its head again. So these are, you know, important to know though, have a situational awareness of what’s going on in the world, but certainly not to get overly excited about it at this point in time with what we know is going on” Said Commissioner Levine.

The CDC says the risk of catching Monkeypox is low -- but you should be on the lookout for unexplained rashes.

