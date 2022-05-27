Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a student is accused of threatening to shoot up a Hinesburg...
Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat
File photo
Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat
Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
File photo
Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody
File photo
Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Latest News

Alfred Wisher/File
Burlington man charged in 2019 homicide
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
LIVE: Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school
The pain for travelers on Memorial Day weekend will be felt not only at the pump.
Memorial Day weekend travel will be costly