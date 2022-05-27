North Country school salutes veterans

AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s Memorial Day weekend and a North Country school is teaching its students about the service and sacrifice soldiers give every day.

The 5th and 6th-grade cadets of Au Sable Valley Central School District are lining up to honor past, present, and future veterans

In Mr. Marty Remillard’s 6th grade class, they spend all year learning about veterans and what their service and sacrifice mean for this county. Remillard is a veteran himself and uses first-hand knowledge in his lessons

“I have learned a lot about veterans,” said sixth-grader Aubrey Aplin.

“I think for the younger generation to be exposed to this type of a program is great,” said Edwin Venette, a former Marine.

The cadets have spent the last several weeks perfecting their drill routines. “I was really nervous, like something is going to go wrong, something isn’t going to go right. But everything went swell. The practice really paid off,” Aplin said.

The cadets present to the group of veterans at their annual Salute to Veterans assembly. “They are going to learn that their freedom was made by those gentlemen sitting right over there,” Venette said.

Plaques are awarded to family members of local veterans who served and the cadets in training are able to ask their questions about service to the experts.

Students, families, and the community were invited to attend the ceremony and it’s one Venette says he hopes to visit again. “I just think the program was great and as long as I can, I will keep attending them,” Venette said.

