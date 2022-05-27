Advertisement

Norwich University to establish $4M AI and quantum computing center

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A major investment in artificial intelligence technology is coming to Norwich University.

The private military college is already a leader in cybersecurity education and now it’s getting $4-million from the federal appropriations bill to expand its efforts. The school says it will use the money to create a learning center that focuses on AI machine learning and quantum computing

“It’s about national security but it’s also about competitiveness across all disciplines. It’s important for us to grow that next generation of leaders who understand what the tools are and can use those tools and deploy them to solve problems,” said the school’s Phil Sussman.

He says the curriculum will include the humanities and ethics education too because we have to live the with results of what we do.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a student is accused of threatening to shoot up a Hinesburg...
Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat
File photo
Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat
Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
File photo
Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody
File photo
Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Latest News

This furry friend is looking for his fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Rupert
New York state is now offering driver’s licenses with an “X” gender identity marker.
New York offers driver’s licenses with “X” gender marker
File photo
Burlington CityPlace partners buy out Sinex
File photo
Man charged in 2019 Burlington homicide