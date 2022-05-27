Norwich University to establish $4M AI and quantum computing center

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A major investment in artificial intelligence technology is coming to Norwich University.

The private military college is already a leader in cybersecurity education and now it’s getting $4-million from the federal appropriations bill to expand its efforts. The school says it will use the money to create a learning center that focuses on AI machine learning and quantum computing

“It’s about national security but it’s also about competitiveness across all disciplines. It’s important for us to grow that next generation of leaders who understand what the tools are and can use those tools and deploy them to solve problems,” said the school’s Phil Sussman.

He says the curriculum will include the humanities and ethics education too because we have to live the with results of what we do.

