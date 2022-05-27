Advertisement

One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro

Brattleboro Police say one suspect was arrested Thursday night.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont are working on yet another shooting, this time in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro Police say one suspect was arrested Thursday night.

They say the shooting happened near Elliot and Birge Streets.

The roads in that area were closed for a bit but are open again.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a student is accused of threatening to shoot up a Hinesburg...
Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat
File photo
Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat
Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
File photo
Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody
File photo
Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Latest News

Police say the Burlington student accused of threatening Champlain Valley Union High School had...
Police find airsoft guns at home of student accused of CVU threat
Police say the Burlington student accused of threatening Champlain Valley Union High School had...
Police: airsoft guns found at student accused of CVU threat’s home
Brattleboro Police say one suspect was arrested Thursday night.
One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro
Retirees on fixed incomes work to navigate inflation
Retirees on fixed incomes work to navigate inflation