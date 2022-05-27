One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont are working on yet another shooting, this time in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro Police say one suspect was arrested Thursday night.

They say the shooting happened near Elliot and Birge Streets.

The roads in that area were closed for a bit but are open again.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

