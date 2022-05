BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a male rabbit named, Rupert.

Rupert is just under two years old. He is a soft boy. He loves his pets and his treats. If you’re looking for something cute and fluffy to keep you company Ruppert could be your guy. You can learn more about this boy on Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

