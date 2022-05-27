Advertisement

Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday

Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday and lifeguards are taking their posts.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday and lifeguards are taking their posts.

Good news for residents though, beach access and parking is free with a pass from the city or town.

Starting next Friday, you can pick your pass up and enforcement will begin the following week on June 10.

If you’re not a resident, there is a $12 fee to park, but a seasonal pass is also available for purchase.

The daily rate did go up a dollar from last year, but the cost of a season pass has been reduced by almost 50%.

Lifeguards will be on duty during open beach hours from10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a student is accused of threatening to shoot up a Hinesburg...
Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat
File photo
Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat
Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
File photo
Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody
File photo
Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Latest News

NH Republicans seek to block court action on redistricting
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday and lifeguards are taking their posts.
Plattsburgh City Beach opens
The Vermont Lake Monsters open up their season at Centennial Field Friday night.
Lake Monsters Friday home opener debuting new brew