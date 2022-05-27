PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh City Beach opens to the public Friday and lifeguards are taking their posts.

Good news for residents though, beach access and parking is free with a pass from the city or town.

Starting next Friday, you can pick your pass up and enforcement will begin the following week on June 10.

If you’re not a resident, there is a $12 fee to park, but a seasonal pass is also available for purchase.

The daily rate did go up a dollar from last year, but the cost of a season pass has been reduced by almost 50%.

Lifeguards will be on duty during open beach hours from10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.