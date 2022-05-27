Police find airsoft guns at home of student accused of CVU threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the Burlington student accused of threatening Champlain Valley Union High School had airsoft guns at the home.

The Hinesburg Police Department say its officers and Vermont State Police spoke for a long time with the student and his parents Thursday.

They searched the home and found several airsoft style guns but no firearms.

Officers say they are “confident” the student does not have access to guns.

The student was served with an order of protection and is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.

Police will be on patrol at CVU again Friday.

Related stories:

Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Police to be on CVU’s campus following potential threat

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.