Police find airsoft guns at home of student accused of CVU threat

Police say the Burlington student accused of threatening Champlain Valley Union High School had airsoft guns at the home.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the Burlington student accused of threatening Champlain Valley Union High School had airsoft guns at the home.

The Hinesburg Police Department say its officers and Vermont State Police spoke for a long time with the student and his parents Thursday.

They searched the home and found several airsoft style guns but no firearms.

Officers say they are “confident” the student does not have access to guns.

The student was served with an order of protection and is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.

Police will be on patrol at CVU again Friday.

