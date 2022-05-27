Kesha Ram Hinsdale drops out of House race, endorses Becca Balint

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale is dropping out of the race for U.S. House of Representatives.

Ram Hinsdale launched her campaign in January following Congressman Peter Welch’s announcement he would seek to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Thursday was the deadline for candidates to file for the August primary.

Ram Hinsdale filed to run for U.S. House and state Senate, but she confirms exclusively to WCAX that she is no longer running for the House seat.

Now, she’s endorsing Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

“I feel lighter knowing that I can support a woman of deep character who has worked so hard and is going to serve Vermonters so well in Washington,” said Ram Hinsdale.

“We are both people who are focused on the issues focused on the policies and we want to make sure Vermonters can understand all of the things that Kesha’s been fighting for are the things that I’ll be fighting for,” said Balint.

Balint is up against Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Sianay Chase Clifford in the Democratic primary.

Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio are seeking the Republican nomination.

