Stetson to call it a career

Mt. Abe baseball coach retiring after 41 years and six state titles
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - The baseball and softball programs at Mt. Abraham Union High School are an institution in Bristol.

The Eagle girls captured a state title three-peat between 2017 and 2019 and have reached at least the semifinals in five consecutive seasons.

The Eagle boys have long been one of the powers in D2 baseball, claiming seven state championships dating back to 1974, and their level of consistency largely tracks back to one man.

Jeff Stetson has played a hand in all seven of those crowns, making spot starts for the varsity squad as a high school sophomore, then returning to coach the Eagles to six titles in the new millenium. In fact, Stetson has skippered the Mt. Abe baseball program for the last 41 years.

But this campaign will be Stetson’s last coaching atop the hill in Bristol. He’s calling it a career with countless memories in tow, and what he hopes is one final run when the playoffs start next week.

“I always felt like Bristol was always a great baseball community,” Stetson said. “In the beginning, I felt a lot of pressure to continue the tradition of baseball at Mt. Abraham. I feel like we’ve accomplished that. I feel like we have a good solid program and we’re respected throughout the state. So it’s been a lot of fun, and there’s been some heartache, of course. Baseball can be a really cruel game. But boy, when things go well, it’s the most beautiful thing out there.”

The state playoff brackets in both baseball and softball will be released early next week.

