Vermont schools review security procedures

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Vermont districts continue to investigate threats In the wake of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas. Cam Smith spoke with school safety experts about policies and procedures schools are taking to keep staff and students safe.

“In schools, faculty and staff can’t teach and students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe,” said Rob Evans, Vermont’s school safety liaison officer. He says as threats to schools evolve, so to have school safety measures. “We’ve evolved to what I call an option-based response methodology, which means there’s a variety of different response options that folks can take based upon what’s happening around them. I like to use two words -- situational awareness.”

Evans says all Vermont schools must have safety procedures in place and they engage in situational-based training like the “run, hide, fight/resist” or “ALICE” strategy -- which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate. There are preventative measures, too, including behavioral threat assessments.

“It builds a framework and a process to evaluate concerning behaviors or social media posts or conversations that folks may overhear, and more importantly it allows us to evaluate the credibility of those threats,” Evans said. He says this practice was used in 2018 in the case at Fair Haven Union High School, where an individual from out of state alerted authorities of a plot by Jack Sawyer to shoot up his former high school.

“An active shooter situation, a person that was on a pathway to committed violence, was stopped because of the behavioral threat assessment process. You had a superintendent and a principal and local county and state law enforcement that was actively engaged in that -- and it didn’t happen because of that,” Evans said.

For some school districts, like in Winooski, school resource officers are located inside of the building during the school week. Winooski Police Officer Jason Zider says it’s about more than just being a deterrent. “it’s about being able to communicate, and when you can have those relationships with your community partners, with the parents, with the students, they may feel more comfortable coming to you when they may hear something, when they may see something, something that alarms them,” he said.

Zider says the school is constantly changing its approach to certain procedures and doing drills, but he says above all, it’s important for students and staff to remember that if they see something, to say something.

