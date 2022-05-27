Advertisement

Vt. program capitalizes on untapped labor pool

Owen Connor at Dan and Whit's(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a qualified and untapped labor pool just waiting to be discovered in the region’s current labor market crunch. And a Vermont state program is helping make those connections.

Like businesses across the region, Dan & Whit’s store in Norwich has struggled to find employees. But the owner of the general store says the newest employee has a bright future.

“My dad said, ‘Hey, check out Dan and Whit’s,’ and I filled out an application and heard back from them the next day and I was working that same day,” said Owen Connor.

Connor is no stranger to retail. He’s worked a variety of jobs over the years. After recently moving back to the area, checking out customers at Dan and Whit’s is working well. “Dan is an easy person to have an open dialog with about any sort of accommodation and things that are, you know, difficult for me,” Connor said.

The 26-year-old is an amputee. He lost his right arm more than a decade ago after a freak biking accident. But Connor is a worker. “He’s absolutely fantastic. He’s wonderful with people, he is very patient. He is very creative at problem-solving, as he has had to adjust in his life,” said Dan and Whit’s owner Dan Fraser.

“What we really want to focus on is getting an employer to see beyond the disability,” said Diane Dalmasse, the director of HireAbility Vermont. The program’s 12 field offices across the state help find jobs for people like Connor. More than half of HireAbility Vermont’s clients have what they call “invisible disabilities.”

“Emotional, behavioral disabilities, mental illness, traumatic brain injury, people with substance use disorder,” Dalmasse explained. The organization works with employers and applicants, often on a trial basis at first, to find the strengths of both parties.

“When we understand both of those, we are able to bridge the two together in a strength-based way,” said HireAbility Vermont’s Nat Piper.

With today’s tight job market, Piper says now more than ever, it’s a great time for businesses to rethink their recruitment strategy to include nontraditional employees. “Historically, it’s been a challenge of employers to consider that, and I would put a caveat on that is when the business account manager engages, and we start a relationship with the business, then it doesn’t become a challenge,” Piper said.

This Dan and Whit’s employee was able to find work on his own. He also says, at times, he doesn’t give himself as much credit as he should when it comes to what he is able to accomplish. “I’ve found that employers are more willing to accommodate than maybe I am willing to accommodate myself,” Connor said.

HireAbility Vermont works with about 5,000 clients annually. Any employer who is interested in finding out if they are a good fit should contact the field office closest to them.

