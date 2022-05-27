BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will rumble through Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Skies will remain cloudy with early morning temperatures on Saturday morning in the mid 60s. It will be a cooler day on Saturday with scattered showers through early afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will top out in the low 70s with some drier weather and clearing skies for the late afternoon and evening.

The second half of the Memorial Day weekend is looking much nicer. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs on Sunday reaching the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will be very good for the Vermont City Marathon on Sunday morning. By Monday, plan on partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dry weather will continue into Tuesday and most of Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and some slightly cooler temperatures will return for the end of the week. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday with the chance for scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.