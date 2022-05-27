BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday, everyone! The work week will end with some active weather that will be continuing into the first part of the holiday weekend.

A frontal system moving in from the west will first bring a few showers in our northern areas early in the morning. Those showers will continue to move northward into southern Quebec, so the rest of the morning through mid-afternoon will be dry with just a few, sunny breaks. Then showers & thunderstorms will march across northern NY and into the northern Champlain Valley by late afternoon. Clusters of showers & thunderstorms will move eastward through VT and NH during the evening hours. Overnight, there will be a few, widely scattered showers & thunderstorms.

There will be one last gasp out of this frontal system late Saturday morning into the first part of the afternoon with widespread showers & thunderstorms. Then this whole system will move off to the east and out of our hair. Skies will clear by late afternoon from west to east. After early highs in the low 70s Saturday morning, temperatures will be dropping through the 60s during the afternoon, ending up in the low/mid 50s by Sunday morning for a comfortably cool start to the VT City Marathon.

The cooldown will be brief. Lots of sunshine will bring the temperature back up into the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of Sunday. And it will be just like summer on Monday for Memorial Day with temperatures getting well into the 80s with lots of sunshine.

It will stay summerlike through mid-week before a frontal system moves in Wednesday night into Thursday with more showers.

Enjoy the weekend! -Gary

