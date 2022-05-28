ArtsRiot ‘Truck Stop’ returns to the South End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A summer tradition in Burlington is back as the food trucks were parked in the South End Friday night. Food trucks are back!

ArtsRiot. “Truck Stop’ will continue every Friday this summer. They held the regular food truck gathering weekly pre-covid.

Many say it’s a summer tradition and are happy to see it back. DJ’s and local vendors are also part of the festivities.

Despite the rain, at least one-hundred people were there to get a taste of the local flavor.

There is no entry fee to get into the event and food prices are determined by each individual vendor.

