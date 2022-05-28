Advertisement

ArtsRiot ‘Truck Stop’ returns to the South End

By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A summer tradition in Burlington is back as the food trucks were parked in the South End Friday night. Food trucks are back!

ArtsRiot. “Truck Stop’ will continue every Friday this summer. They held the regular food truck gathering weekly pre-covid.

Many say it’s a summer tradition and are happy to see it back. DJ’s and local vendors are also part of the festivities.

Despite the rain, at least one-hundred people were there to get a taste of the local flavor.

There is no entry fee to get into the event and food prices are determined by each individual vendor.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate attacks correctional officers at Dannemora prison
FILE Photo.
One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro
Becca Balint and Kesha Ram Hinsdale
Kesha Ram Hinsdale drops out of US House race, endorses Becca Balint
File photo
Man charged in 2019 Burlington homicide
Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Audio recording captures City Hall Park shootout

Latest News

ArtsRiot food trucks
ArtsRiot ‘Truck Stop’ returns to the South End
Hiking season in Vermont kicks off
GMC provides hiking safety tips for start of season
Vermont City Marathon is this Sunday
Countdown to Vermont City Marathon
File Image
GMC provides hiking safety tips for start of season