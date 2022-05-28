WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A head on crash in Williamstown has claimed the life of a Tunbridge man. Vermont State Police say 37-year old David Welch was driving North on Route 14 near Chelsea Road just after 9 Saturday morning, when they say he somehow swerved into an oncoming truck. police say welch was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver sustained non life threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at the Middlesex barracks.

