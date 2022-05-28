Advertisement

Crash in Williamstown has claimed the life of a Tunbridge man

Fatal crash in Williamstown
Fatal crash in Williamstown(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A head on crash in Williamstown has claimed the life of a Tunbridge man. Vermont State Police say 37-year old David Welch was driving North on Route 14 near Chelsea Road just after 9 Saturday morning, when they say he somehow swerved into an oncoming truck. police say welch was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver sustained non life threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at the Middlesex barracks.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro
File photo
Burlington CityPlace partners buy out Sinex
File photo
Man charged in 2019 Burlington homicide
Inmate attacks correctional officers at Dannemora prison
Becca Balint and Kesha Ram Hinsdale
Kesha Ram Hinsdale drops out of US House race, endorses Becca Balint

Latest News

Vermont state historic sites are open for the season
Artist Tom Merwin in his studio, Courtesy the Vermont Crafts Council.
Open Studio Weekend celebrating 30 years
Stolen Sign in Glover
Stolen sign an unwelcome act in Glover
Vermont H.S. state tennis finals for Saturday, May 28