GMC provides hiking safety tips for start of season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Club considers Memorial Day weekend the official start to hiking season. As you go, there’s a few things they want you to keep in mind.

Make sure you tell someone where you’re going, whether you’re hiking alone or with friends.

stay on the trails.

Also, pack correctly. Make sure you have the essentials, like a cell phone, a downloaded or paper map, food, and proper shoes.

“Make sure you’ve got a warm layer in there, and some sunscreen. Expect some wet and snow, and mud conditions up high,” said GMC Executive Director Michael Debonis. “Just remember things can change quickly.”

Debonis also suggests people have a Plan B if the trail they want to go on is packed, as busy trails negatively impact the environment.

He says the app Trail Finder is a great way to find alternatives.

