Locals prep for first normal Vermont City Marathon in three years

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Runners from around the country descended on the Doubletree in South Burlington Friday for the Sport and Fitness Expo, the first event of Vermont City Marathon weekend. For most runners, it’s a chance to check in for the race, and pick up bibs and t-shirts. For runners from our area, it signals the official start of one of the best weekends of the year.

“I’ve seen them throughout the year, but this is like we’re all getting together for the big party,” said Chris Hebert, a South Burlington resident. “It’s gonna be exciting to see everybody at the starting line.”

We introduced you to Hebert about two years ago, right after he ran 50 miles in lieu of a canceled Boston Marathon. Hebert also has plenty of experience running the VCM, but this year, he’s splitting up the 26.2 with a partner.

“My wife and I, actually we’re on different relay teams,” Hebert said. “We’re gonna run together and then hand off to two different people. I’m not going for the best time, I just want to have some fun out there with friends.”

Hebert will hand the rest of the race off to Susie Brooks of Williston, another Vermonter with ultramarathon experience.

“So on my (40th) birthday this year in order to celebrate, I ran 40 miles in one day,” Brooks said. “This is the first time I’ve entered a half-marathon and the distance doesn’t have any fear factor.”

Many runners of course are here for the full 26.2, including director of the Expo, Kim Lord of South Hero.

“I have been involved in this race since I was 14 years old, and I’m now 42,” Lord said. “So I’ve done the relay, this will be my 15th time running the full Vermont City.”

One of the biggest talking points among the participants this year is the change in the course, introducing a double loop and a shift more into the South end of town and away from the Beltline...a change which got a bit of a mixed reaction.

“I’m super excited there’s no Beltline,” Brooks said. And I’m not excited that they kept the loop behind Oak Ledge (Park).”

“The winners are going by coming back before I get up there, so it’s fun to see the winners going,” Hebert said. “And then you just get to see other people that you know, so you’re passing them. So I will kinda miss that Beltline.”

“I do not enjoy the Beltline,” Lord said. “I do like Battery Hill so I am going to miss that, but I actually really enjoyed the loop that they’ve created.”

But for the runners we spoke with, the atmosphere around the race matters more than the course itself.

“It’s so infectious,” Brooks said. “It’s a community event, it’s a home town event. So most of us travel to do our other races, and this is a big deal with people traveling to us. So it’s really nice to feel integrated into this race.”

“I think it’s great for the community to get the community together,” Lord added. “But it’s phenomenal for the runners to be back out on the course again.”

“For the whole marathon, to run it with friends, and I really think it gets the whole community out,” Hebert said. “There’s just people out there at houses with signs and water and oranges and what it may be. So I hope we get those fans out there again. I hope they missed the last three years and they get out there to watch too.”

The race gets underway at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

