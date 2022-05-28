BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police need your help finding a missing 44-year-old man.

According to police Jeffrey Champagne was last seen leaving a treatment facility in Bradford Tuesday afternoon. VSP says Champagne hasn’t been seen since, and they don’t know where he’s going. Authorities describe Champagne as a caucasian male, approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs, with a goatee. Police say Champagne is homeless but has ties to Franklin County. Police say he’s traveling without a phone.

If you have seen or have any information regarding this person, please notify the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks immediately at (802) 748-3111

