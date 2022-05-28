Advertisement

Missing 44-year-old Man

44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.(WCAX VSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police need your help finding a missing 44-year-old man.

According to police Jeffrey Champagne was last seen leaving a treatment facility in Bradford Tuesday afternoon. VSP says Champagne hasn’t been seen since, and they don’t know where he’s going. Authorities describe Champagne as a caucasian male, approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs, with a goatee. Police say Champagne is homeless but has ties to Franklin County. Police say he’s traveling without a phone.

If you have seen or have any information regarding this person, please notify the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks immediately at (802) 748-3111

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro
Inmate attacks correctional officers at Dannemora prison
File photo
Man charged in 2019 Burlington homicide
Becca Balint and Kesha Ram Hinsdale
Kesha Ram Hinsdale drops out of US House race, endorses Becca Balint
File photo
Burlington CityPlace partners buy out Sinex

Latest News

What to do Saturday, May 28
What to do Saturday, May 28
Burlington Police and other local departments prepare ahead Sunday's race.
Safety Precautions Ahead the Vermont City Marathon
Burlington welcomes back the Vermont City Marathon for the first time in three years.
Vermont City Marathon Safety
What to do Saturday, May 28
What to do Saturday, May 28