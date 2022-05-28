Advertisement

Newport Police say man assaulted with tire wrench

Dylan Dewing, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By WCAX News Team
May. 28, 2022
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A 31-year old Orleans man is accused of a vicious tire wrench beating up in Newport.

Dylan Dewing, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges after a fight Friday night with a 23-year old man at Prospect Street and Clermont Terrace.

Newport Police say the man was so badly beaten, he had to be hospitalized. Dewing is being held without bail at Northern State Correctional for arraignment Tuesday, after police say he was already facing attempted murder and assault charges in another unrelated case.

