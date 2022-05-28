Advertisement

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu Signs Bill to Add Exemption to Abortion Ban after 24-weeks

New Hampshire Abortion Ban updated.
New Hampshire Abortion Ban updated.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s ban on late-term abortion no longer applies in cases in which the fetus has been diagnosed with “abnormalities incompatible with life.” Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday adding an exception to the ban on abortions after 24 weeks gestation that took effect Jan. 1. The ban, which Sununu had signed into law as part of the state budget, previously had exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother’s life or health. It also required ultrasounds to be performed before any abortion, but the bill signed Friday limited that requirement. Sununu also vetoed a bill that would have eliminated the safety zone that keeps protesters at least 25 feet (7.5 meters) away from abortion clinics.

