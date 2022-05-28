Advertisement

Safety Precautions Ahead the Vermont City Marathon

Burlington welcomes back the Vermont City Marathon for the first time in three years.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont City Marathon returns to the Queen City Sunday. May 29.

The 26-mile-long race will kick off Sunday morning for the first time in 3 years. The route will be noticeably different. Runners now will race the same loop through the New North End and South End twice. As far as safety measures go, Burlington and other local police departments will have staff onsite. The marathon pays for police.

Burlington Police Chief, Jon Murad says there will be fewer road closures with the updated route. “That’s going to help us with regard to staffing,” says Chief Murad. The Chief assures the community that officers will be present.

