Stolen sign an unwelcome act in Glover

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Somebody stole the “All Are Welcome” sign on Route 16 from the Town of Glover. Now the select board of the town say they are not happy about that unwelcoming action.

in a posting on social media, they say they are perplexed and disappointed. tonight, the select board is inviting anyone who takes issue with their welcome sign to come and discuss it publicly with the board.

