Two-car crash shuts down Route 105 in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Sheldon shuts down a section of Route 105 for hours, Friday.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection Route 105 and Kane Road.

Police say Ryan Sieverding, of Highgate was driving east on Route 105 and hit Andre Rondeau, of Enosburg.

Police say Sieverding was trying to take a left turn onto Kane road before hitting Rondeau. Rondeau’s car then hit a phone pole, breaking it on impact.

Nobody was hurt.

