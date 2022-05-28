What to do Saturday, May 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check out what you can do this weekend in our region.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting an educational event about frogs Saturday. Guests can learn about frog sounds. What the sounds mean, and who they’re talking to. Participants will go for a walk around the pound while learning about how frogs communicate. All ages and abilities are welcome. The frog class starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Plattsburgh Beach is officially open as of 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Vendors are opening up shop, and lifeguards are officially on-duty at the beach.

The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting a special exhibit Saturday.

The exhibit is called “Giants, Dragons, and Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures.” Guests will uncover the origins and significance of legendary creatures of air, land, and water. This exhibit hosts dramatic models and interactive technology. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

