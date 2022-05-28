Advertisement

What to do Saturday, May 28

What to do in our region Saturday, May 28.
By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check out what you can do this weekend in our region.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting an educational event about frogs Saturday. Guests can learn about frog sounds. What the sounds mean, and who they’re talking to. Participants will go for a walk around the pound while learning about how frogs communicate. All ages and abilities are welcome. The frog class starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Plattsburgh Beach is officially open as of 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Vendors are opening up shop, and lifeguards are officially on-duty at the beach.

The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting a special exhibit Saturday.

The exhibit is called “Giants, Dragons, and Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures.” Guests will uncover the origins and significance of legendary creatures of air, land, and water. This exhibit hosts dramatic models and interactive technology. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro
Inmate attacks correctional officers at Dannemora prison
File photo
Man charged in 2019 Burlington homicide
Becca Balint and Kesha Ram Hinsdale
Kesha Ram Hinsdale drops out of US House race, endorses Becca Balint
File photo
Burlington CityPlace partners buy out Sinex

Latest News

Burlington Police and other local departments prepare ahead Sunday's race.
Safety Precautions Ahead the Vermont City Marathon
Burlington welcomes back the Vermont City Marathon for the first time in three years.
Vermont City Marathon Safety
What to do Saturday, May 28
What to do Saturday, May 28
ArtsRiot food trucks
ArtsRiot ‘Truck Stop’ returns to the South End