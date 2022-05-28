BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will be coming through today, with scattered showers. There is the chance for a thunderstorm, but widespread thunderstorms aren’t expected. Most of this activity will be during the morning, though showers will continue in New Hampshire through early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will turn less humid this afternoon as the cold front moves by. High pressure will begin to settle in tonight, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

Conditions are looking excellent for runners in the Vermont City Marathon. At the start of the race, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s, with dew points in the 40s. If you’re watching the marathon, you may want a light jacket for a little while. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, with plenty of sunshine. Memorial Day is looking great. It will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, so take it easy if you have outdoor plans.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled, though no significant storms are expected. A backdoor cold front may touch off a few showers near the Canadian border on Tuesday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Some sun, but also scattered showers, can be expected Thursday into Friday. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s, with lows in the 50s.

