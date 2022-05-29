Graduation day at Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In Middlebury Sunday, lots of proud parents and happy graduates on this 2022 commencement day.

461 Bachelors degrees were awarded at ceremonies presided over by professors and staff at Middlebury. The commencement speaker was Dan Schulman, CEO of Pay Pal, and a 1980 graduate of Middlebury.

In addition to 2022 graduates, many 2020 graduates also attended Sunday’s commencement since Covid restrictions forced cancellation of their formal grad program two years ago.

