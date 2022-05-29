Advertisement

Green Mountain National Forest expansion

600 acres being tacked on to the Green Mountain national forest
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The green mountain national forest is getting a few hundred acres tacked on in the Warren and Lincoln area.

Six hundred acres on the south side of Lincoln peak will now be forever protected from subdivision and development according to the Trust for Public Lands.

The acreage is adjacent to Sugarbush resort and will boast ample recreation opportunities as well as protect important headwater streams, and rare wildlife habitat.

“By transitioning this land from private ownership into public ownership, owned by the American people through the national forest it is permanently protected from subdivision and development, " said Shelby Semmes with the Trust for Public Land.

The Lincoln Peak Project will buffer a half a mile of the long trail and more than a mile of the Catamount trail.

Semmes also says she knows the need in Vermont right now is for housing, but this land wouldn’t have worked well for development because of the high elevation.

