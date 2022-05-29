Advertisement

Lake Monsters drop home opener in extras

Vermont falls 10-7 in ten
Vermont falls 10-7 in ten
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters were able to dodge the raindrops and play their 2022 home opener Friday night at Centennial Field, but they couldn’t hold off a late Westfield charge as the Starfires emerged with a 10-7 win in ten innings. It’s Vermont’s second consecutive extra inning loss to start the season.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Caucasian male approximately, 5 ft 8 inches tall, 140lbs. Missing since Tuesday.
Missing 44-year-old Man
Fatal crash in Williamstown
Crash in Williamstown has claimed the life of a Tunbridge man
Owen Connor at Dan and Whit's
Vt. program capitalizes on untapped labor pool
Car hits telephone pole
Two-car crash shuts down Route 105 in Sheldon
Burlington Police and other local departments prepare ahead Sunday's race.
Safety Precautions Ahead the Vermont City Marathon

Latest News

Owen O’Malley nets a brace to help the Green Mountain boys take the 4-1 win over Black Rock FC
Vermont Green FC delivers memorable home-opening win in club’s first season
Bea Molson becomes first-ever girls individual champion in MMU program history
Vermont H.S. state tennis finals for Saturday, May 28
Runners ready for return
Locals prep for first normal Vermont City Marathon in three years
Mt. Abe baseball coach retiring after 41 years and six state titles
Stetson to call it a career