Lake Monsters drop home opener in extras

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters were able to dodge the raindrops and play their 2022 home opener Friday night at Centennial Field, but they couldn’t hold off a late Westfield charge as the Starfires emerged with a 10-7 win in ten innings. It’s Vermont’s second consecutive extra inning loss to start the season.

