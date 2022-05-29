Advertisement

N.H. has a $100 Million Fund to Settle Youth Sexual and Physical Abuse Claims at Youth Center

N.H. has $100 billion fund to settle youth sexual and physical abuse claims
N.H. has $100 billion fund to settle youth sexual and physical abuse claims(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed into law a $100 million fund to settle sexual and physical abuse claims at a state-run youth detention center. The Legislature had approved creating a fund to compensate those who were abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center. The Manchester center has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested last year. Nearly 450 former residents have sued the state, with allegations involving more than 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018. The legislation was opposed by attorneys for the victims, as well as state and national organizations that advocate for sexual assault survivors.

